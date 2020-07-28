Martin Currie CEO to head Franklin Templeton's EMEA distribution

Martin Currie chief executive Julian Ide will serve as Franklin Templeton's head of EMEA distribution upon the completion of its acquisition of parent company Legg Mason, which is now set for 31 July.

Upon the completion of the £3.5bn acquisition of Legg Mason,which is set to build a £1.4trn AUM asset management giant, Ide, pictured above, will report to head of global advisory services Adam Spector and hold responsibility for building out the firm's EMEA presence.

Ide, who initially joined Martin Currie in 2018 as head of distribution and strategy, will remain as CEO of the Edinburgh-based boutique, which is set to maintain its investment independence.

He brings over 25 years of experience, including as CEO of ETF provider Source, as well as roles at Old Mutual Global Investors, Credit Suisse and ABN AMRO.

Ide said: "Franklin Templeton is one of the world's largest global asset managers with a strong investment focus, extensive value-add client partnerships and robust track records across many equity and fixed income asset classes.

"I am excited by the vision of the senior leadership team and the innovative culture to deliver an ambitious agenda in EMEA."

Distribution

Martyn Gilbey will continue to oversee Franklin Templeton's distribution efforts in the UK, Channel Islands, Ireland, Malta and Gibraltar. He will work alongside head of wholesale Mark Dunn, head of institutional Dean Heaney, and Legg Mason's Alex Barry, who will serve as head of strategic clients.

Dublin-based Penny Kyle will retain responsibilities as managing director, head office at Legg Mason Investments (Ireland), and will, over time, take on additional responsibilities as head of products, marketing and specialist sales for Franklin Templeton in EMEA.

London-based Caroline Carroll will oversee business strategy and data analytics in EMEA.

President and CEO of Franklin Templeton Jenny Johnson said: "The acquisition of Legg Mason establishes Franklin Templeton as one of the largest independent, specialised global investment managers globally, with a newly-combined AUM that will be over $148 billion in the EMEA region.

"I would like to welcome Julian on board and congratulate him on his appointment. His strength as a leader and experience in international markets positions him well to lead our combined business in EMEA."

In addition to the moves outlined above Johnson added that, effective 1 August, international teams will be headed by the following:

Paris-based Michel Tulle will continue to oversee distribution efforts in Continental Europe. Tulle will be further supported by Stefan Bauer, Country Head, Germany; Michele Quinto, Country Head Italy; Patrick Lutz, Country Head, Switzerland; Javier Villegas, Head of Distribution Iberia; Bérengère Blaszczyk, Head of Distribution France and Benelux and Mats Eltoft, Head of Distribution, Nordic region.

will continue to oversee distribution efforts in Continental Europe. Tulle will be further supported by Stefan Bauer, Country Head, Germany; Michele Quinto, Country Head Italy; Patrick Lutz, Country Head, Switzerland; Javier Villegas, Head of Distribution Iberia; Bérengère Blaszczyk, Head of Distribution France and Benelux and Mats Eltoft, Head of Distribution, Nordic region. Dubai-based Sandeep Singh will continue his role overseeing distribution efforts in Central, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA). Singh's direct reports will include Borno Janekovic, Head of Central and Eastern Europe; Amar Mehta, Retail Sales Director, Middle East and Africa; Khalid Murgianand Rabih Sultani, Institutional Sales Directors covering the MENA region.

will continue his role overseeing distribution efforts in Central, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA). Singh's direct reports will include Borno Janekovic, Head of Central and Eastern Europe; Amar Mehta, Retail Sales Director, Middle East and Africa; Khalid Murgianand Rabih Sultani, Institutional Sales Directors covering the MENA region. Frankfurt-based Matthew Williams will remain as Head of Institutional Sales EMEA for Franklin Templeton. Matt Head, Head of Institutional Client Service EMEA will continue to report to Williams.

This article first appeared in International Investment's sister title Investment Week

