Odey eyes move into international market

UK investment specialists Odey Asset Management has announced its intentions to move into the international marketplace as it launches a new initiative for overseas and institutional investors

The company - founded by Crispin Odey - announced that it had appointed Jos Trusted as head of institutional business as it bids to revamp its "product range, the recruitment of new investment managers and the diversification of its international client base".

Trusted joins from CQS Limited where, as the CEO of the CQS New City Equities business, he led the successful launch of CQS' long only equity investment business.

Tim Pearey, partner and chief executive officer at Odey Asset Management, said that Trusted will bring "great energy to our institutional business and allow us to maximise the opportunities emerging for active managers in this fast changing marketplace"

Trusted said he was looking forward to "broadening the Odey offering and developing its international reach", as part of his new role.

