Popular SIPPS industry figure dies in tragic Alps accident

The pensions and SIPPS industry is in shock following the untimley death of Curtis Banks Greg Kingston.

In a statement today, the firm says that Kingston, aged just 47-years-old, died after a tragic accident. Kingston had taken the opportunity to go to the Alps on his motorbike when the lockdown restrictions were lifted.

While he was returning to his hotel on foot he was struck down by a car and succumbed to his injuries.

Kingston had been a long term member of the Curtis Banks team having joined Suffolk Life (which is now Curtis Banks) in 2007, becoming group communications director in 2017.

Curtis Banks chief executive Will Self said: "Greg was a true friend to many of us and a professional and charismatic colleague to us all. Greg made a huge contribution to the full integration of the Curtis Banks Group brand and proposition, making it the market leading organisation that it is today.

"Greg had many interests outside of work and he would often combine his love of travel with his passion for photography, Formula 1 and motorbikes. He was also a true family man and loved nothing more than walking with his wife Kat on the Norfolk beaches.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, to whom we express our deepest sympathy."

