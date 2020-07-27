DeVere-backed European IFA network launched

A new, Europe-wide IFA network has been launched today with the backing of international financial advice company deVere.

The adviser network will be separate to deVere and can include a range of adviser, including small or independent adviser companies that may want to outsource administrative support, regulatory licensing and other services.

The new network being rolled-out under the branding of Private Client Consultancy and it will operate using deVere Spain's licence and will, initially, operate across Europe.

Andrew Oliver, who has 25 years of experience in the international financial space and as a senior area manager with deVere Spain, will be chief executive of the recently-established PCC brand.

Compliance

"In a changing business landscape, with shifting client expectations, increasing regulatory and compliance requirements, and rising costs, there's a growing need for smaller IFAs to join a professional network that can help them manage and reduce the burden," said Oliver.

"By joining our network, IFAs can focus on helping their clients achieve great outcomes whilst we manage the necessary paperwork which will empower them to expand their business as they see fit.

Oliver called the new network "a b2b service provider for IFAs" that takes care of Customer Relationship Management (CRM), products and services through alliances with major financial institutions, compliance, marketing and public relations in what he believes is a "win-win situation" for a new community of advisers

'Disenfranchised'

"This is the network for those IFAs and brokers who have become disenfranchised with their network provider or those who want to set up by themselves but are struggling with licence regulatory demands," he said.

"I believe all stakeholders can benefit from the network: more clients and more smaller IFAs get the protection of being backed by deVere; IFAs get the freedom to run their business with the back office essentials taken care of.

"And regulators can deal with a fewer number of organisations, meaning processes will be more efficient and effective," Oliver added.