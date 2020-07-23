Quilter offers personal counseling service for advisers

Quilter has joined forces with Spill, specialists in workplace mental health support, to offer financial advisers online resources and access to a personal counselling service for financial advisers and their staff.

The company said that it had launched the service to give support as through this pandemic, financial advisers are facing increased demands and workload, while needing to remain calm to support their clients and deal with concern among the adviser community over the impact of the current pandemic on the future sustainability of their businesses.

Resources made available from Spill includes tips on how to prevent burnout and how to beat daily anxiety as well as one-to-one support in different formats: a free 'ask a therapist' service where advisers can browse real advice from therapists and suggest topics for them to cover; or alternatively one-to-one personal therapy sessions.

It is more important than ever for us to take care of our mental health and at Quilter we want to make sure that every financial adviser, no matter the size of their firm, has the resources and support they need," - Paul Feeney, CEO Quilter

These are offered via Quilter's There for You hub at a 30% discount, the company said.

Connections

Paul Feeney, pictured left, CEO of Quilter: said: "This pandemic has changed much about the way we work, live, function and support each other. It has underlined the importance of human connections and having someone to turn to in times of need.

"It is more important than ever for us to take care of our mental health and at Quilter we want to make sure that every financial adviser, no matter the size of their firm, has the resources and support they need. By joining forces with Spill I hope that we will be able to help the advice profession access the emotional and mental health support they need and deserve."

Richard Fraser, regional financial planning director at Quilter Private Client Advisers is also a qualified Samaritan. He pointed that the nature of being a financial adviser means you often have to deal with "complex client emotions".

"Unfortunately some of the biggest financial impacts in your life can be negative: illness, death, unemployment just to name a few. And anyone going through that is highly likely to be struggling," he said.

"It's important to remember that financial advisers are not counsellors and shouldn't be expected to have the specialist skill set to deal with complex emotional or mental health problems. It's vital that advisers have the support they need to ensure their own mental well-being, particularly as those tough conversations may start to increase."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter