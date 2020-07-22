FEIFA partners with Bedford Row Capital

The Federation of European Independent Financial Advisers (FEIFA) has announced a new partnership, with Bedford Row Capital.

Opraring out of the UK from their Bedford Row offices in London, Bedford Row Capital is a non-bank lead manager and arranger of listed debt securities in Europe helping SMEs to raise finance by issuing bonds, filling the gap that has been left by many banks in recent years.

"BRC provides a comprehensive solution for the structuring, arranging, originating, and listing of debt securities", said FEIFA CEO Paul

Stanfield, pictured left. "The debt capital market can provide a source of secure income for investors as well as transparency of pricing and liquidity but it is generally dominated by large corporates.

"It is BRC's mission to provide a wider range of assets and opportunities for investors to participate in mainstream financial instruments. Advisers can therefore benefit from a transparent execution process and bespoke tools to help manage their client relationships. We see this as another relevant and complimentary relationship, for our members."

BRC will become a FEIFA Platinum Partner with the relationship with managed by BRC CEO Scott Levy

"BRC has established a track record of providing products for investors that access the types of yield which have previously only been available to institutional investors," said Levy.

"We will provide support to FEIFA members (and their clients) with a commitment to transparency and efficiency.

"The Federation's members will benefit from transparency around the investment process, ease of access for their clients and a range of fixed income offerings which are timely and on message for investors in the current uncertain market. We look forward to an interesting and engaging relationship."

FEIFA member companies are English-speaking advisory businesses, active across Europe and advising on cumulative assets in excess of €7bn. The Federation is a non-profit trade association and has partnerships with a wide range of companies, including all of the relevant international life companies, major asset managers, and key international pension and trust companies.