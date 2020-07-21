Quilter replaces Newton with BlackRock as UK Equity Growth mandate manager

Quilter Investors has today announced it has appointed BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited as manager of the Quilter Investors UK Equity Growth Fund.

BlackRock replaces Newton Investment Management Limited, who ran the Quilter Investors UK Equity Growth fund from 2017.

The mandate will be run by experienced UK manager Nick Little, who currently manages the BlackRock UK fund. Quilter said in a statement earlier today that it had selected BlackRock as it offers "access to an alternative and experienced team with a disciplined investment process within the UK growth space".

Tthis is a great time to be finding and investing in differentiated companies that can still deliver sustainable growth and returns,” - Paul Simpson, CEO and head of investments at Quilter Investors

The portfolio comprises 35-55 FTSE 350 growth companies, with some international exposure.

Strategies

The fund is part of Quilter Investors' range of mandates run by its ‘Global Partners', a group of investment houses offering a broad range of high-quality strategies across different asset classes, sectors and geographies. These mandates are used in the Old Mutual Wealth managed portfolio service, WealthSelect.

Paul Simpson, CEO and head of investments at Quilter Investors, said: "BlackRock has been a global partner for a number of years now, so we know they can produce sustainable growth over the long-term for our clients and investors.

"We are delighted to welcome Nick Little to our UK Equity Growth mandate and are excited to see where he takes the portfolio. These partnerships allow us to give our investors a range of insight and expert portfolio management, and we look forward to working closely with the BlackRock team on this mandate."

Nick Little, UK equity Portfolio Manager at BlackRock, added: "It's an honour to be selected by Quilter Investors to run its UK Equity Growth Fund. There is a lot of economic and financial market uncertainty at the moment, which makes this is a great time to be finding and investing in differentiated companies that can still deliver sustainable growth and returns."

