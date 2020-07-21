Momentum rebrands and revamps SIPP business

Cross-border retirement solutions company Momentum Pensions Limited has announced a rebrand of its Self-Invested Personal Pensions (SIPP) business to iPensions Group Limited and the appointment of a new group CEO.

Sandra Robertson, pictured above, has been named new group CEO a the newly rebranded company as it bids to cement what it calls a "new phase of growth", with a fleet of new technology-based products planned.

Momentum Pensions will remain the brand for the company's QROPS proposition. Momentum Group administers more than £2bn in assets for 10,000-plus clients across multiple jurisdictions.

The rebrand of the pension administrator reflects its plans to focus on in the SIPP market, with expansion and new product launches following significant investment in technology, the company said in a statement announcing the change.

New group CEO Sandra Robertson said: "iPensions Group launches with a strong track record of deep technical knowledge, high-calibre service and ambitious plans for future growth.

"The company's decades of experience help us to confidently develop and blend technology with strong technical support, transparent communication, robust diligence and dedicated people to deliver our vision of leading the pensions sector."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter