AXG Group and AHR Private Wealth announce merger

International financial advisory firm AHR Private Wealth has today announced an acquisition agreement, subject to local regulatory approval, with London-based AXG Group.

The AXG Group companies' will integrate into the AHR framework, while continuing to provide advice and a centralized investment proposition for financial advisers operating in the international market.

The combined AuM of the new company will be $1.1bn.

AHR Private Wealth says its clients will now benefit from AXG Group's experience in Europe and Latin America in offering comprehensive and highly customized wealth management and financial advisory services.

Through AXG Group's platform, AHR Private Wealth's clients and advisors will also gain access to a 24-hour service that allows for the immediate consolidation of all client investments, comprehensive analysis of investments, as well as highly-detailed reporting on asset exposure and performance measurement.

As part of the merger, AHR Private Wealth will now offer an FCA-regulated Discretionary Fund Management Service via its teams in London and Windsor, to its global client base.



Asad Sheikh, director at AHR Private Wealth, said: "The merger with AXG Group is a further indication of our continued drive towards providing our clients and colleagues with the highest level of support wherever they are in the world and is something we've been collectively working towards for several months."

"In today's dynamic and transient environment, we believe that a versatile approach is critical to the advisory process and with this acquisition, we can better facilitate the lifetime journey of our clients in a multitude of jurisdictions."

Gary Day, director at AXG Group, commented: "The journey AHR have embarked upon is an exciting prospect for the team at AXG and one we are looking forward to joining. With our own business growing in size and scope, the depth of talent within AHR provides us with fantastic distribution to allow us to reach clients on a wider scale and enhance the service proposition AHR already have."

"I am confident that our pension transfer advice capabilities, discretionary fund management services and existing advisor network will add a great deal to the group and we are enthused at the synergies we have identified and excited at working together towards our collective goal."