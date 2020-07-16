JP Morgan AM unveils ESG integration policy

JP Morgan Asset Management has unveiled a global ESG integration policy statement, to be rolled out across all of its investment vehicles.

The ten-point scoring system, which gauges documentation, monitoring, and research & investment management, has so far been integrated across $1.7trn - or 90% - of clients' assets under management globally.

In order to achieve ESG-integrated status, all funds have to demonstrate "forward-looking research" as part of their investment process, show systematic monitoring of ESG risks, and have documentation of "proprietary views" across the portfolio.

ESG integration aimed at achieving sustainable risk-adjusted returns is about using research, insights and data to inform investment decisions."

Jennifer Wu, JP Morgan AM's global head of sustainable investing, said: "We believe systematically integrating ESG information into our investment process, where material and relevant, will contribute to achieving an enhanced financial return, through better-informed investment decisions and strengthened risk management."

