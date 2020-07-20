HSBC launches sustainable ETFs in Europe, Japan and US

HSBC Global Asset Management has launched a series of ETFs focusing on sustainable investments in Europe, Japan and the US.

With the HSBC Europe Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF, the HSBC Japan Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF and the HSBC USA Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF, investors can invest in companies from Europe, Japan or the USA. The selection of the securities is based on sustainability criteria and are now available on Xetra and Börse Frankfurt.

Companies with significant business activities in nuclear energy, tobacco, coal for power stations, military or civil weapons are excluded from the index, the company said in a statement. This also applies to companies that violate the principles of the United Nations Global Compact (human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption).

The weighting of the individual stocks is based on the ESG rating and the level of carbon emissions. A further objective is to minimise the tracking error to the corresponding parent indices of FTSE Russel.



Any dividends received will be reinvested. The annual costs are between 0.12 and 0.18 per cent.