Credit Suisse confirms new head of WM for Thailand

Credit Suisse has appointed Edwin Tan as head of wealth management for its Thai business, the international bank confirmed yesterday.

Tan, who has 18 years of experience, will report to Marcus Slöör, market group head for Thailand and Vietnam. Tan was promoted from his previous position of chief of advisory and sales at Credit Suisse Thailand.

Before joining Credit Suisse Tan worked with SCB Julius Baer as its head of investment advisory and solutions.

In a memo Slöör said: Credit Suisse was the first international wealth manager to establish a presence in Thailand in 2016. Tan's extensive management experience, coupled with his deep knowledge of the Thai market, will be invaluable to further growing our wealth management franchise in Thailand."

He is based in Bangkok.

