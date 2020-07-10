Final week for entering the II Awards 2020

There is just one week left to file your entry in the 21st II Awards, with the deadline for entries closing on Friday 17 July.

The disruption caused by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic has led II to give its audience more time for uploading their entries to the 21st II Awards--the world's longest-running financial services event of its kind.

Last month II announced that, for the first time in more than 20 years, the International Investment Awards 2020 will be a virtual awards ceremony.

Entries for the annual II Awards, now in its 21st year, are closing a week today, at midnight UK time on Friday 17 July. Make sure you take a look at the list of categories and start your entries today! Entering is free of charge and takes less than 10 minutes.

New categories for 2020 include:

You can register your company here, and view all the other categories. The 21st II Awards will take place on 8 October. We look forward to seeing you there.

For further details please contact Gary Robinson, II's commercial director, at [email protected]