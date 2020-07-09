SharingAlpha added to 2020 II Awards judges

International Investment has agreed a partnership with fund selector ratings provider SharingAlpha to join the judging panel at this year's International Investment Awards.

SharingAlpha will provide data that will help determine the winning entries in the new Fund Selector of The Year category, with co-founder and MD Oren Kaplan, pictured below left, also joining the judging panel. The company, which provides fund selectors with individual performance track

record based on fund selection, now has more than 13,000 fund selectors across the world using its services.

"We are delighted to join forces with International Investment for this year's inaugural Fund Selector of The Year Award and be part of one of the industry's best-known awards events," said Kaplan.

"SharingAlpha has worked with Open Door Media and Incisive Media for some time and we are pleased to supply data for this award from our members."

Now in its 21st year - in keeping with the covid-19 guidelines - for the first time, the International Investment Awards 2020 will be a virtual event broadcast live on 8 October.

The virtual event comes as International Investment embraces the format via Deskflix, Incisive Media's innovative new platform.

You can register your company here, and view all the categories, including new categories for ESG, European Fund Selector and Woman of the Year 2020.

For further details please contact Gary Robinson, II's commercial director, at [email protected]

Click here to find out more about SharingAlpha and its services.

