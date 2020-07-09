FCA considers ending daily redemptions for property funds

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said yesterday it is considering a restructuring of property funds in the wake of the covid-19 crisis due to concerns over 'liquidity mismatches.'

The FCA said it is concerned that UK property funds need to "safely transition" their structures given that property sales are likely to take longer in the current climate.

The UK regulator has already suspended retail property funds after markets were disrupted by the covid-19 pandemic. The FCA said the funds were unable to value the real estate investments on their porfolios.

We will look to consult later this summer on finding a way in which funds could safely transition to a structure in which liquidity promises to investors are better aligned with the liquidity of fund assets."

Chris Woolard, the FCA's interim chief executive, said: "While suspension is in the best interest of investors, this crisis, like the aftermath of the Brexit referendum, shows the difficulty for these funds of maintaining a promise of daily liquidity to investors when their assets are inherently illiquid."

