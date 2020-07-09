Zurich launches WellCare business to drive int'l growth

Zurich said the new business aims to provide retail, SME and commercial insurance customers with unique health and wellness solutions tailored specifically to their needs.

Zurich Insurance Group has announced the launch of its WellCare business to accelerate the Group's existing health and wellbeing initiatives in markets around the world and apply a global approach to their development.

Zurich has appointed Helene Westerlind as CEO of Zurich WellCare to develop and execute the global WellCare strategy and deploy the offering across markets in close alignment with Zurich's country offices. In addition, she will establish a distribution network by leveraging internal channels and collaborating with external parties.

Our goal is to empower customers to improve their health and wellbeing, using technology and data in a responsible manner."

The flexible and modular WellCare offering will give customers the freedom to choose among core and optional elements, so they can personalize their approach to improving their physical and mental health. The aim is to include features enabling customers to track and assess their activities, ideas on how to get healthier, and, depending on the location, coaching and diagnostics tools, facilitating clinical services to assist in managing chronic conditions, as well as insurance solutions.

"The WellCare business is a perfect example of how Zurich is bringing to life its customer-focused strategy, shifting toward prevention and providing innovative services beyond traditional insurance protection," Westerlind said.

Westerlind joined Zurich in Stockholm in 2003 and most recently was global head of international programs in Zurich's Commercial Insurance business.

Zurich WellCare will start with a proposition for retail customers and plans to introduce solutions for SME and corporate customers later this year. The insurer said the new retail offerings will be introduced in selected markets in Asia, Latin America and Europe in the coming months.

