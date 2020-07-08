Holborn Assets receives DB pension transfer award

Holborn Assets has received the Pension Transfer Gold Standard award in the UK for the firm's 'continual improvement to its regulatory framework' and following a 'rigorous assessment.'

Holborn is one of a small number of firms to have adopted the Pensions Advice Taskforce's (PAT) Pension Transfer Gold Standard. This industry body was set up by the Personal Finance Society (PFS), whose role is to promote high standards of professionalism as well as ethical behaviour and excellent client service for the benefit of consumers seeking professional financial advice.

The industry-backed initiative aims to provide a robust standard that complies with rules set out by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Holborn Assets has clearly adopted a proactive approach towards compliance, and this is reflected within the changes that have been made."

"At Holborn Assets UK we constantly strive to improve how we deliver our service, meeting the highest standards possible," said Chris Wicks, managing director. "Our Pension Transfer Gold Standard status proves that our team of experienced advisers develop their technical skills to meet and exceed our customers' expectations."

The Gold Standard is a voluntary code of good practice for safeguarded and Defined Benefit (DB) pension transfer advice, based around a set of nine principles.

A key ingredient of Holborn Assets' success for more than 20 years has been building strong client relationships. The Gold Standard recognises this focus on winning clients' trust by adding new, innovative services and improving defined processes, especially those related to regulatory frameworks and fund security.

Upgrading its DB pension transfer process

Holborn Assets also announced today that an audit by compliance consultant ATEB , showed the firm's DB pension transfer process has surpassed expectations due to its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

ATEB's report noted: "Holborn Assets has clearly adopted a proactive approach towards compliance, and this is reflected within the changes that have been made. There has been a clear shift by the firm both in terms of culture and wider systems and processes, resulting in high-quality file checking outcomes. It is noted that the firm has cooperated fully with both the regulator and ATEB in a positive manner to enhance processes and controls."

Robert Parker, CEO of Holborn Assets, said that ATEB's report is proof that over two years of development work with ATEB and the FCA had paid off. "We remain focused on becoming the number-one company for DB pension transfer advice in the UK."

Simon Parker, COO of Holborn Assets, added: "The overall objective of this process is to ensure only suitable advice is provided and that any issues are captured and addressed before the case is finalised. We robustly consider all options available to the client before arriving at the final option, and a transfer is only recommended when it is in our client's best interests."

