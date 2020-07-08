Alvarium Investments opens Milan office

Alvarium Investments, the independent investment firm and global multi-family office headquartered in London, has opened a new branch in Milan, Italy.

The branch will allow the firm to give access to its innovative international investment platform to families, foundations and institutions across Italy.



Alvarium, which has offices in 14 locations across Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific, offers investment advice, co-investment partnerships, merchant banking advice and family office services and advises on $18bn in assets.



As well as acting as trusted advisors on the financial markets, Alvarium looks for ideas outside traditional asset classes, with a focus on alternatives and real assets. Through the firm's direct investment program, Alvarium co-invests in private deals within real estate, media and the innovation economy.



Alvarium will be the only global multi-family office in Italy able to offer internally generated direct investment opportunities in multiple different geographies. For local families and professionals, this approach will allow for simplified market access and higher returns.



Francesco Fabiani, head of Alvarium's Italian office said: "Alvarium's model is unique in the Italian family office scene. Characterised by an independent advisory approach, a global network of 14 offices and a consolidated track record in direct management, Alvarium is an innovative player that is able to offer its clients the opportunity to deal with an international community of large families."



Alvarium's chief investment officer, Nancy Curtin, added: "We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing our global multi-family office model to Italy and are very excited about partnering with families in the region."



The challenges investors are called to respond to will be increasingly linked to environmental, social and governance issues. Alvarium's Italian branch will offer its clients a path of careful investment selection from a multi-generational perspective.



Fabiani continued: "In Italy, a country where most entrepreneurs have not yet started a generational transition plan, the role of the family office is crucial especially in the active involvement of young people and in supporting the entrepreneurial family towards an orderly transition. Alvarium's focus on the next generation and new investment styles of millennials is demonstrated by its ability to offer innovation in the sectors to which young investors are most sensitive."



The Italian branch will also offer Alvarium's full suite of merchant banking advisory services, which include M&A advice and private placement. The firm's Italian merchant banking team will be led in Italy by long standing member of the London advisory team, Federico Lonoce, who has recently relocated to his home country.

