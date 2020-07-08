VIDEO: II Awards winner's story - Canada Life's Sean Christian looks back at 2019's event

As the clock ticks towards the 17 July deadline for entries for the annual II Awards - now in their 21st year - we look back at last year's event via this video interview with Sean Christian, MD and executive director, Wealth Management Division, Canada Life UK, after Canada Life International picked up four winner's trophies.

Click on this link to view the video.

Video has always played a pivotal part of International Investment's coverage of our awards. And this year it will be even more prevalent as, in keeping with the covid-19 guidelines, for the first time, the International Investment Awards 2020 will be a virtual event broadcast live on 8 October.

The virtual event comes as International Investment embraces the format via Deskflix, Incisive Media's innovative new platform.

You can register your company here, and view all the categories, including new categories for ESG, European Fund Selector and Woman of the Year 2020.

For further details please contact Gary Robinson, II's commercial director, at [email protected]

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter