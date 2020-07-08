Marlborough adds distribution of fund of funds range in UAE and Singapore

The Marlborough Group has announced an expansion of its global reach by registering its Ireland-domiciled UCITS fund of funds range with the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the UAE and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The funds offer fully hedged US dollar and euro share classes, in addition to a sterling option, and provide access to the award-winning expertise of Marlborough's fund managers, investing in key asset classes including international equities, UK equities and fixed interest.

Managed by Marlborough's multi-asset team, the portfolios are designed as high-quality outsourced investment solutions for advisers, with performance enhanced by Marlborough's multi-cap expertise.

The fund of funds range consists of Marlborough Defensive, Marlborough Cautious, Marlborough Balanced and Marlborough Adventurous.

Linda Johnstone, Marlborough Group's international head of business development, said: "Advisers appreciate our partnership approach and an increasing number are recognising the value of our all-in-one investment solutions, which combine the benefits of a multi-asset strategy with Marlborough's award-winning investment expertise."

"We've seen a significant increase in demand for our high-quality multi-asset portfolios and we've responded by expanding international distribution from Europe to now encompass Singapore and Dubai, with more jurisdictions to follow."

The fund of funds range is available through a number of life companies and international investment platforms.

