ODDO BHF AM bolsters Middle East presence with head of sales hire

ODDO BHF Asset Management has announced it is expanding its Middle East operations with the appointment of Reza Yazdi as head of sales Middle East and by bringing in a 'broader product offering.'

The company said the aim is to address institutional investors such as sovereign wealth funds and pension funds as well as wholesale clients such as private banks and family offices with successful strategies or funds managed by a European independent and specialist asset manager.

The institutional focus will be on quantitative investment approaches with multi-year track-records in Europe and US and Private Assets strategies. In its wholesale business, ODDO BHF Asset Management focuses on flagship products such as the conviction-based European equity funds, fixed-income target date funds and flexible multi- asset funds. Innovative approaches such as the AI-driven theme funds will also be offered.

Based in Dubai, Reza Yazdi will actively promote sales activities in the Middle East. He will report to Bertrand Levavasseur, head of sales for Switzerland, Italy, Spain & Middle East, at ODDO BHF AM.

Yazdi joined ODDO BHF AM from Morningstar, where since 2012 he has launched and managed the Dubai office coordinating sales of fund software solutions to institutional investors across the region.

Before this, he worked for Morningstar in Paris and Geneva.

"With his long-standing relationships with institutional investors and deep knowledge about investment solutions, he will give a strong boost to our expansion strategy in the region," said Levavasseur.

Nicolas Chaput, CEO of ODDO BHF Asset Management: "As one of the leading independent active asset managers in Europe, we are able to convince even the most demanding investors in the Middle East with long-term investment approaches that have achieved outperformance over decades."

"With this track record and our background as a family-owned business, we aim to become a long term and trusted partner of choice in the region."

