Close Brothers hires two MDs from Rathbones for HNW drive

UK-based Close Brothers Asset Management has appointed Helen Gerrard and Nick Jackson as managing directors to further support the expansion of its investment management service for high net worth clients in the country's north-west, the firm announced today.

Gerrard and Jackson join from Rathbones, where they both worked providing investment management services primarily in the North West. Helen joined Rathbones in 1987, originally as a dealer before moving to the investment side in 1994. Nick has been at Rathbones since 2002, specialising in managing portfolios for private individuals, trusts, charities and personal pensions.

In their new roles at CBAM, Gerrard and Jackson will support the growth of CBAM's Bespoke investment management service, working closely with CBAMs financial planners, professional intermediaries and other private client advisers in the region.

At a time of economic uncertainty and disruption, high net worth clients need expert support and excellent service more than ever."

The news follows a string of recent senior hires, both in investment management and business development.

Martin Andrew, chief executive of Close Brothers Asset Management, said: "At a time of economic uncertainty and disruption, high net worth clients need expert support and excellent service more than ever. Nick and Helen are fantastic additions to our team and are part of our strategic vision to strengthen our capability for high net worth clients."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter