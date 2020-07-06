Amanda Blanc appointed new chief of Aviva, replacing Tulloch

Aviva announced this morning the appointment of Amanda Blanc as the insurer's new CEO, as Maurice Tulloch stepped down.

Blanc is currently an independent non-executive director at Aviva. She was appointed to the Aviva board in January 2020 and chairs the firm's customer, conduct and reputation board committee.

She was previously CEO, EMEA & Global Banking Partnerships at Zurich Insurance Group. Before this she was group CEO, AXA UK, PPP and Ireland and has served as chair of the Association of British Insurers and President of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Citing family health reasons Maurice Tulloch, the previous chief executive, today stepped down from the role and retired from his position. Tulloch joined Aviva in 1992 and held a number of senior positions in the business during his time with the company. He joined the Aviva's board in 2017 and was appointed as chief executive in March 2019.

George Culmer, Chairman of Aviva, said: "I would like to thank Maurice for his valuable contribution over many years with Aviva. The board and I were saddened to hear of the personal reasons behind his desire to step down and we wish him and his family the very best for the future."

"We are delighted that Amanda will be our new CEO. The board was unanimous in endorsing her appointment. I know she will bring real dynamism to Aviva and re-establish our credentials as a high-performing, innovative and customer-centric business."

Blanc, whose new role is effective immediately, added: "Aviva is a great company, full of great people, and I'm honoured to be given the opportunity to help shape its future. I want Aviva to be the leader in our industry again and the first choice for our customers and partners. My focus will be on achieving that for the benefit of all of our stakeholders."

"We will look at all our strategic opportunities, and at pace. I have been on the Aviva board since the start of this year and have a good understanding of where the business has its strengths and what actions we should take across our portfolio."

In addition to her previous roles at AXA and Zurich, Amanda has held senior positions at Towergate Insurance Brokers and Groupama Insurance Company. She started her career with Commercial Union, which subsequently became part of Aviva.

Blanc will receive a basic salary of £1m.

