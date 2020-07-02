Enter today for Best ESG Product in the II Awards 2020

International Investment announced this week it is extending the entry deadline for the virtual II Awards 2020 to 17 July.

Entries are still open for the 21st annual International Investment Awards. One of three new categories this year is Best ESG Product.

Several studies have shown ESG investments outperforming regular stocks over the past 3 months. And countless financial organisations have been prompted to adopt new ESG actions and policies in light of the covid-19 crisis.

Entering the II Awards 2020 is free of charge, and entries close on Friday 17 July."

This has become the age of the green investment. Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) values are permeating every sector of the industry, and on every continent. 2019 saw $52bn invested in emerging market green bonds alone. Research has revealed ESG fund flows in Europe have risen 37-fold in just three years.

ESG and sustainable investing are fast becoming a permanent and central feature of international finance. II is looking forward to celebrating the very best this nascent sector has to offer, and from all corners of the world.

You can register your company here, and view all the other categories. The virtual 21st II Awards will take place on 8 October.

For further details please contact Gary Robinson, II's commercial director, at [email protected]