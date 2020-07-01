JTC bolsters Jersey office with completion of Sanne acquisition

JTC has confirmed the completion of its acquisition of Sanne's private client business, which was first announced in March this year.

The acquisition expands and enhances JTC's presence in Jersey, with Sanne's clients and staff from the private client services business transferring to JTC as part of the transaction.

The deal forms part of JTC's ongoing growth strategy, with the company continuing to see opportunities for organic and inorganic growth across both its Institutional and Private Client Services divisions.

It is an attractive acquisition for us that will allow us to further expand our market leading private client business, and specifically our well-established Jersey office."

Commenting on the completion of this acquisition, JTC CEO Nigel Le Quesne said: "We are delighted to complete this transaction and welcome Sanne's private client team and clients to JTC. It is an attractive acquisition for us that will allow us to further expand our market leading private client business, and specifically our well-established Jersey office."

"We have strong acquisition experience to ensure that this is a positive and seamless transition for both clients and new colleagues, and I look forward to us all working together towards shared goals of service excellence and innovation."