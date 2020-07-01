Quilter appoints Christopher Samuel as chair of advice arm

Quilter today announced the appointment of Christopher Samuel as chair of Quilter Financial Planning, the UK wealth manager's advice business.

The appointment, which has already received regulatory approval, is effective immediately.

Samuel has considerable financial services experience having served as CEO of Ignis Asset Management, and in other roles at Cambridge Place Investment Management, Gartmore Investment Management and Hill Samuel Asset Management

Samuel is an experienced chair and non-executive director and is currently chair of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and JP Morgan Japanese Investment Trust. He also currently serves as a non-executive director of Alliance Trust, Sarasin & Partners and UIL.

The retirement of former chair, Gregor Stewart, from his position was announced in January 2020. After more than five years on the Board he has decided to focus on other commitments. Stewart stood down from the Quilter Financial Planning Board at the end of June.

Glyn Jones, chair of Quilter, said: "I'd like to thank Gregor personally for the commitment he's shown to Quilter Financial Planning during his tenure. He has been dedicated, supportive and generous with his time, and has been integral to getting the business to the point where it plays such a critical role in the Quilter Group.

"I'm also grateful to Chris Samuel for agreeing to take on the Chair role at Quilter Financial Planning. His extensive experience as an executive and as a Non-executive Director and Chair within the financial services industry will be invaluable going forward."

Samuel added: "I am delighted to be taking on the chairmanship of Quilter Financial Planning at this exciting point in its growth and development. The commitment of Quilter Financial Planning's people to customers and the business is clear and I am looking forward to working with Stephen Gazard and his team to develop this further."