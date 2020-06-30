Ogier makes new appointments to Cayman dispute resolution team

Ogier has announced that Jeremy Snead has joined the law firm's Cayman Dispute Resolution team as a partner.

Snead will head Ogier's new European-based Cayman specialist disputes team, which advises Ogier's European clients with interests in Caribbean-incorporated entities.

Ogier's global head of dispute resolution, Rachael Reynolds, said: "We are delighted to welcome Jeremy to the Ogier partnership. Jeremy brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge of our key markets, and his leadership of our new European-based Cayman specialist team, along with our growing Asian team, will enable the expansion of our delivery of round-the-clock services to our global client base."

Based in London, Snead advises financial institutions, stakeholders and office-holders in relation to litigation and contentious and non-contentious restructuring, with a focus on fund disputes and is a member of the firm's Restructuring and Corporate Recovery Team.

Jeremy is joined in Ogier's Cayman law Dispute Resolution team in Europe by Anna Snead, who has joined as counsel.

A specialist in international commercial litigation and arbitration in the corporate and funds fields, she has particular expertise in high value contractual disputes, directors' and shareholders' disputes, enforcement of foreign judgments and arbitral awards, professional negligence disputes and asset recovery actions.