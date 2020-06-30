II AWARDS 2020: Entry deadline extended to 17 July

International Investment announced this morning it is extending its deadline for entering the II Awards 2020 to Friday 17 July.

The disruption caused by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic has led II to give its audience more time for uploading their entries to the 21st II Awards--the world's longest-running financial services event of its kind.

Last week II announced that, for the first time in more than 20 years, the International Investment Awards 2020 will be a virtual awards ceremony.

Friday 17 July is the new deadline for filing your entry."

You can register your company here, and view all the categories, including new categories for ESG, European Fund Selector and Woman of the Year 2020.

The 21st II Awards will take place on 8 October via our Deskflix platform. We look forward to seeing you there.

For further details please contact Gary Robinson, II's commercial director, at [email protected]