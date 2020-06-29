Quilter hires Bambos Hambi as CEO of its multi-asset investment arm

Quilter announced today it has hired Bambos Hambi as CEO of Quilter Investors, the firm's multi-asset investment business.

Hambi (pictured), who has more than 30 years' experience, joins from Aberdeen Standard Investments where he was head of multi-manager strategies and led one of largest fund selection teams in the UK.

Before this he held various multi-manager roles at other firms, and during the early part of his career he spent a decade at Quilter. He will join towards the end of the year and take over from Paul Simpson who is retiring.

Quilter said Hambi's appointment adds to Quilter Investors' existing investment capability and follows other recent hires to its investment team, including Helen Bradshaw and Ian Jensen-Humphreys.

Paul Feeney, CEO of Quilter, said: "I'm delighted Bambos is joining Quilter Investors. His skill and experience in manager and fund selection further strengthens our investment capability as we continue to build exceptional investment solutions that deliver for clients and advisers."

Hambi said: "Having worked for Quilter at the beginning of my career it feels wonderful to be coming full circle and I'm thrilled I can be involved in the next phase of Quilter Investors' growth."

