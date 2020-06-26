UBS Asset Management debuts global credit ESG ETF

UBS Asset Management has expanded its ETF range with a global corporate bond ETF, which will utilise an ESG screen to integrate sustainability into credit markets.

The UBS ETF Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Global Liquid Corporates Sustainable UCITS ETF will be available to investors for a total expense ratio of 0.2%.

Tracking the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Corporates index, the ETF will span more than 320 corporate issuers, but will screen out those which "do not score adequately" on a sustainability rating criteria.

With this launch, we are able to provide a core ESG exposure based on a significant and widely used portfolio building block that caters to clients' needs."

Andrew Walsh, head of UBS passive and ETF specialist sales for the UK and Ireland, UBS AM, said: "We have seen how ESG ETFs outperformed their ‘standard' peers during the volatility caused by the coronavirus pandemic and investors are increasingly demanding sustainability aspects to products."

"With this launch, we are able to provide a core ESG exposure based on a significant and widely used portfolio building block that caters to clients' needs."

Michael Baldinger, head of sustainable and impact investing at UBS AM, added: "At UBS AM, we want to be the leading provider of sustainable financial products, allowing clients to reach their investment goals without compromising on their ESG objectives.

"This launch is just another example of how we continue to innovate and offer clients convenient and flexible access to sustainable investments."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter