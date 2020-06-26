SYZ Group appoints 'leading Danish wealth innovator' to board

Marlene Nørgaard Carolus has been appointed to the boards of the SYZ Group and Banque SYZ, the company announced today.

She succeeds Danish entrepreneur Casper Kirk Johansen, board member since 2015, and will represent his interests as shareholder, as well as those of clients in the Nordic region.

In her role, Carolus will contribute to the business strategy as the Swiss banking boutique embarks on its next phase of growth, following a transformative year.

Listed as one of the top 100 most influential women in Denmark, who was just inducted into the prestigious Danish "Who's Who", Marlene Nørgaard Carolus brings an entrepreneurial mindset along with a wealth of experience in business innovation and transformation within private wealth, investment banking, credit, risk management and compliance.

She has more than three decades of experience in the investment industry, having held positions in portfolio management, sales and business development across multiple markets.

Since 2004, she has also been appointed to multiple boards of financial companies - notably on the executive board of Danske Bank International - and currently serves as a non-executive member on the boards of various businesses and non-profit organisations, including ART 2030 - a non-profit uniting art with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the Danish commercial foundation, Olga & Esper Boels.

Marlene Nørgaard Carolus graduated from Copenhagen Business School with an EMBA degree and holds an Executive Education degree on improving the effectiveness of corporate boards from Harvard University. In 2019, she completed a Board Leadership Masterclass at Copenhagen Business School.

Currently, she is CEO of Danish fintech company Mybanker, which matches individuals with banking services, helping Danish customers optimise their banking conditions and finances.

Digital age

Eric Syz, CEO of the SYZ Group, said: "We are thrilled to have Marlene join the Group and the Bank's boards of directors. Marlene's deep client understanding and relationships from the very sophisticated Nordic region will bring much strategic value as we aim to continue to deliver an excellent level of service to clients across regions."

"We are an entrepreneurial bank, and her outstanding track record in business transformation, expansion and digitalisation will be invaluable as we ensure SYZ is well positioned to tackle the challenges our clients will face in the future."

Carolus added: "I thank Casper Kirk Johansen for putting me forward for this position and look forward to joining the boards of such an exciting business, which places a deep importance on maintaining entrepreneurial values and fostering innovation."

"The continued success of the bank's wealth management operations, the Group's focus on technology and its cutting-edge proposition in alternative investments make it well positioned to serve the needs of clients for the next generations," she added.

