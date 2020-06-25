Aberdeen Standard launches ESG corporate bond fund

Aberdeen Standard Investments has announced it's to launch a sustainable global bond fund, which will exclude firms for not having sustainable or ESG-based business practices.

Primarily investing in investment grade debt and debt-related securities, the fund will target a carbon footprint lower than that of its USD-hedged Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Corporate benchmark, while ASI's global investment grade portfolio management team will engage with investee companies on ESG risks and opportunities.

The fund will charge 1% to retail investors and 0.5% to corporates, and will be open to investors in the UK, Australia, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany and Austria.

In a statement Aberdeen Standard Investments said the fund ""integrates ESG considerations into every step of the investment decision-making process, thereby avoiding companies with weak ESG performance or exposure to controversial activities, in order to generate sustainable and attractive long-term financial returns."

Samantha Lamb, head of ESG fixed income and global investment grade portfolio manager at Aberdeen Standard, said: "The goal of this new fund is to make a positive difference - for our clients, society and the wider world. It's about investing in companies doing the right things to create portfolios that will help our clients achieve their long-term financial goals."

She added, "The fund supports making a fully-informed decision, delivering positive change and in turn, driving higher standards and stronger returns."

