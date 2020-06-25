New China cases of covid-19 lead to sharp rise in online cover

WeSure, the online insurance platform owned by TenCent, today reported a sharp increase in the number of Chinese customers buying health cover online.

According to the company, the number of new registrations "skyrocketed" this month, with 40% of these new policies coming from residents in Beijing, the region worst affected by the new clusters of the virus.

Last week more than 200 people tested positive for covid-19, according to officials. All schools are now closed in the city and many internal flights have been cancelled.

The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has awakened people's risk awareness."

WeSure chairman and CEO Alan Lau, said: "The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has awakened people's risk awareness. In view of this, insurance companies should think about how to use technology fully to strengthen user education and insurance customisation services to meet the insurance needs of new users."

WeSure's mantra is that "one policy protects the whole family."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter