IFAs expect more clients to start self-managing their assets: research

Research published this morning from ETF provider GraniteShares has revealed that, over the next five years, 60% of wealth managers and IFAs expect clients to start managing more of their investable assets such as pensions and ISAs themselves, as opposed to using a financial adviser.

Just 14% of IFAs responded that they expect them to do less of this, and 26% predict that the level of time they spend on managing their investments will stay the same as today.

When asked why they expect more clients to start managing their own investments more, 50% of wealth managers and IFAs said it's because there is an increasing arrange of tools and features available to them to do this, such as digital wealth management platforms. Some 38% cited the fact that there is now much greater access to market data making it easier to decide on investment decisions, and the same number (38%) said it's because investors want to reduce the amount they pay in investment charges.

One in three (34%) said it's due to there being even more funds and investment products for investors to use that don't require the need for a financial adviser, but 26% said it will be due to it becoming harder to find a good financial adviser - many are retiring or leaving the profession.

Will Rhind, Founder and CEO at GraniteShares commented: "The stock market volatility since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has provided a backdrop for wealth managers and IFAs to demonstrate their worth in advising clients and adjusting portfolios to help meet particular investment goals."

Rhind added: "It has been a difficult time for all investors but there is no question that an increasing number are looking towards self-directed solutions to keep costs down.

"This is also happening because there is a combination of better information and more investment products available to investors than ever before. These products offer an array of different investment strategies and exposures."

"Some retail investors - especially the more sophisticated ones - may feel comfortable using these themselves without the need for any professional advise - but these new investment products also present an opportunity for IFAs and wealth managers to both help guide clients through the volatility and deliver better outcomes."

