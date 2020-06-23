Premier League manager accused of tax fraud by Spanish prosecutors

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of UK Premier League football club Everton, has been accused of withholding €1m in tax from the Spanish authorities.

According to a report by the BBC, the Madrid Community Prosecutor's office has filed a claim that Ancelotti was "intending to avoid his tax duties towards the public treasury with no justification."

The BBC said the charge of €1m relates to tax due on the manager's image rights earnings during his tenure as manager of Real Madrid in 2014-15.

Ancelotti has yet to respond to the prosecutor's claims. If the case is accepted, the Italian citizen would then be summoned to court in Madrid.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter