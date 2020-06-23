Carillon Tower Advisers' affiliate launches ESG-focused SICAV fund

Tower Advisers, a global multi-boutique asset management firm, today announced the launch of a new fundamentally driven, active US small cap equity SICAV fund, the "Raymond James Funds Eagle U.S. Small Cap Strategy," to be managed by its affiliate Eagle Asset Management.

The fund offers European investors exposure to what the firm describes as "a high-quality, active US small cap equity strategy," with a focus on sustainable investment philosophies. Eagle is a signatory of the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment, and the fund employs an ESG-aware process.

The fund will be managed by members of Eagle's team based in Waterbury, Vermont. The veteran team seeks to provide strong, risk-adjusted returns to its institutional partners.

This new SICAV will create value for an expanded set of clients, especially given our emphasis on durable sustainability principles.”

"We're excited to be launching this fund, which embraces our philosophy of investing in durable franchises with strong balance sheets and sustainable business models," said portfolio co-manager Matthew McGeary, CFA.

"We believe our team's collaborative, active management approach and ability to generate high-quality proprietary research and valuation discipline will allow us to target promising small-cap companies across all market conditions."

The seasoned investment team consists of McGeary and portfolio co-managers Jason Wulff, CFA, Betsy Pecor, CFA, and Matt Spitznagle, CFA. The team has worked together since 2005 at a prior firm, and most joined Eagle in 2012. Wulff joined in 2015.

"This new fund demonstrates Carillon's continued commitment to supporting institutional investors in the UK and continental Europe," added Aaron Ochstein, CFA, Carillon's global head of sales.

"We are very pleased to be able to launch a SICAV with a competitive fee structure in an attractive, capacity-constrained asset class like US small caps."

The SICAV is one of two funds managed by Carillon affiliates and offered by Raymond James Asset Management International. The other is the Reams Unconstrained Bond Fund.

"This new SICAV will create value for an expanded set of clients, especially given our emphasis on durable sustainability principles," said Cooper Abbott, CFA, CAIA, CFE, chairman and president of Carillon Tower.

"Our multi-boutique model gives us the ability to specialize in multiple asset classes and strategies, while maintaining the size and resources needed for a robust business infrastructure."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter