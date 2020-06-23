BCS Global Markets hires Citi's oil and gas expert, Ronald Smith

BCS Global Markets has announced the appointment of award-winning senior oil and gas analyst Ronald Smith to its Moscow-based research team.

Smith will be based in Moscow and will work closely with BCS GM's head of research Kirill Chuyko as well as the firm's equity researchers across Moscow and London.

In his new role, Smith will be responsible for developing BCS GM's oil and gas research offering, as well as building on BCS's existing strong client relationships whilst also utilising his network to develop new partnerships.

With more than 20 years' experience in equity capital markets and the Russian oil and gas sector, Ronald joins BCS GM from Citi Bank, where he spent 8 years leading the bank's CEEMEA Oil & Gas research team. During his time at Citi, Ronald received top-three rankings in the Institutional Investor oil and gas survey for 7 consecutive years from 2012.

In the 2015 EXTEL survey, Smith was also ranked the number 1 Russia Emerging EMEA, Oil and Gas Broker. Smth has also spent time at Cheuvreux in London, as well as Alfa Bank, ING and Renaissance Capital in Moscow.

Head of research at BCS GM, Kirill Chuyko, said: "In extremely volatile and unpredictable times such as these, BCS Global Market's continued commitment to investing in our people and providing the best possible service to our clients is now more important than ever. Ronald's proven track record and wealth of experience make him a valuable addition to the growing BCS GM research team, at a time when clients value quality expertise to inform difficult investment decisions.

"As one of the leading institutional facilitators of international capital flows into Russian markets, BCS GM looks forward to welcoming Ronald to help build and support our already impressive knowledge base of 19 globally recognised analysts and strategists. Having worked across multiple jurisdictions, Ronald's understanding of specific local markets will be invaluable in bolstering BCS GM's cross-border solutions and services for our clients, and will help them to uncover the opportunities that arise from challenging times."

