Schroders' personal wealth chief to step down

Peter Hetherington, chief executive officer of Schroders personal wealth, has announced he will be stepping down from his role at the UK-based wealth management firm to "pursue other prospective opportunities" and will exit following a period of garden leave.

Hetherington (pictured) joined the company only eight months ago, and oversaw the integration of assets from clients of Lloyds Banking Group.

The firm has identified Hetherington's successor but this is yet to be confirmed. James Rainbow, former CEO, will return as interim CEO.

Antonio Lorenzo, Schroders' chairman, said: "I am grateful for Peter's leadership over the last eight months and am sorry he is leaving. He has overseen an important phase in the growth of Schroders PW and the development of our customer centric culture."

"He leaves us in a strong position and on track to become a top three financial planning business in the UK. Both shareholders remain absolutely committed to the joint venture and to providing excellent service to clients," he added.

Emerging markets exit

Separately, Schroders also reported yesterday that senior emerging markets economist, Craig Botham, has left the business after more than seven years.