Waverton boosts ESG credentials with Enhanced Responsible Investment Service launch

Waverton's new service will allow investors to include themes such as healthcare into their sustainable investment portfolios

Waverton Investment Management has launched an Enhanced Responsible Investment Service (ERIS), targeting clients with additional ethical, environmental or social overlay requirements.

ERIS, which will cover both model portfolios for clients with up to £500,000 and bespoke portfolios for clients with over £3m, enables investors to include or exclude certain themes and product involvement areas in their portfolio to reflect their specific personal values".

Three themes backed by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals will act as an "umbrella" for the ERIS investment criteria; protecting the environment, health and wellbeing, and positive social practices.

Protecting the environment covers subthemes including lowering carbon footprints, alternative energy and protection of natural resources.

Health and wellbeing covers areas such as affordable healthcare and healthcare innovation, while positive social practices includes health and safety practices and greater access to education.

Waverton's model portfolio offering will include these themes as well as the ability to exclude fossil fuels, armaments, animal testing, alcohol, tobacco, gambling and adult entertainment.

The bespoke portfolios will enable investors to exclude over 20 product areas, including nuclear power, palm oil, pesticides, speciality leather and predatory lending.

Head of equities at Waverton Jennifer Fisher said: "In a world of ongoing change and growing ESG scrutiny, a company will have to operate to high, or improving, ESG standards to sustain a competitive advantage and build a durable business that creates long-term shareholder value."

CIO William Dinning (pictured) added: "Responsible investment is reflected in all our client portfolios, demonstrated in MSCI's AA ESG Leader rating for our flagship multi-asset Portfolio fund.

"In addition to the elevated responsible investment standards offered to all clients, a growing number also wish to reflect their own ethical, social and environmental values in their personal portfolios.

"We are able to do this through our new Enhanced Responsible Investment Service, led by Mary Haly."