Schroders promotes Howard to ESG head as Ground exits after 20 years

Schroders has promoted Andy Howard to global head of sustainable investment as Jessica Ground, its global head of stewardship, leaves the business after 20 years.

Howard will lead the asset manager's sustainable investment team and report to global head of investment Charles Prideaux.

He will retain his existing responsibilities in sustainability research and also oversee the team's stewardship activities. Howard joined Schroders in 2016 as head of sustainable research.

Our ability to deliver value to our clients hinges on developing and applying sustainability insights that will strengthen performance and meet their increasing ESG outcome requirements."

The group confirmed Ground is leaving her stewardship lead role after more than 20 years with the business.

Ground joined the firm as a graduate in 1997 and held a number of roles within the investment division during her tenure.

Schroders said she had played an important role in the evolution of its approach to stewardship and our sustainability credentials.

Prideaux said: "We recognise that our ability to deliver value to our clients hinges on developing and applying sustainability insights that will strengthen performance and meet their increasing ESG outcome requirements."

"Andy Howard's appointment will ensure our sustainable investment strategy continues to focus on developing these insights and integrating them into our investment platform as well as into our stewardship agenda.

"We would like to thank Jessica Ground for all her hard work and dedication to Schroders and wish her the very best in the future."

Schroders has committed to full ESG investment integrations across all its managed assets by the end of this year.

Its sustainability team is made up of 22 specialists responsible for analysis, engagement, voting and facilitating ESG integration into investment.