Kuwait considers raising expat fees by 150%

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday proposed increasing the service fees it charges expats by 150%.

The new measure, which is yet to be approved, would see residency permit fees, visas, insurance and health and education costs all rise by between 100% and 200%, according to the ministry.

The proposed move comes as Kuwait's government is grappling with what is has called a "demographic imbalance" in the Gulf state.

The proposed move comes as Kuwait's government is grappling with what is has called a 'demographic imbalance' in the Gulf state."

Among yesterday's proposals was a call for resident expats over 60 not to have their residency permits renewed automatically, as is currently the case.

Earlier this month, II reported that the Kuwaiti prime minister, Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah, said he wants to see the Gulf state's expat workforce reduced by 40% from the current 70% level.

And last month Kuwait's municipality confirmed it is drawing up plans to imminently dismiss all expat employees and replacing them with Kuwaiti nationals.

The mooted reforms come as Kuwait faces across-the-board budgetary cuts of 20% for the fiscal year 2020-21, following the sustained slump in oil prices and the hit to the ecomony from the covid-19 lockdowns.

The national defecit is expected to reach 40% of GDP by the end of this year.

As with many of the Gulf states, Kuwaiti nationals make up a minority of the overall population, at around 30% of the State's 4.6 million populace.