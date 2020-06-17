Ogier appoints restructuring expert Horsbrugh-Porter to Insolvency Rules Committee

Alex Horsbrugh-Porter, counsel in Ogier's Dispute Resolution team in Guernsey, has been appointed to the Insolvency Rules Committee.

Horsbrugh-Porter's appointment is in recognition of his expertise in this area of Guernsey law, which has seen him consulted on Guernsey's new insolvency law both through the Insolvency Rules Committee and through industry body ARIES.

He specialises in formal insolvency procedures, negligence and breach of duty claims and investor and shareholder rights/actions and has experience in member and creditor schemes of arrangement. His achievements include working on one of the first provisional liquidations in Guernsey.

Alongside playing a key role in the Dispute Resolution team, Horsbrugh-Porter is also a member of Ogier's multi-disciplinary and multi-jurisdictional Restructuring & Corporate Recovery team. He has also written extensively on the recent changes to Guernsey insolvency law.

Appointments to the Insolvency Rules Committee have been made by the Committee for Economic Development in anticipation of the Insolvency Ordinance coming into force to allow the Committee for Economic Development to formally consult the Insolvency Rules Committee for the purposes of section 426B so that the Insolvency Ordinance and the Company Insolvency Rules may come into force at the same time.

Horsbrugh-Porter said: "I am pleased to be appointed to the Insolvency Rules Committee. The changes proposed to Guernsey's insolvency law are substantive and will see the jurisdiction align with the UK and other offshore centres.

"This is a pivotal time for Guernsey in the global restructuring and corporate recovery field, not least given the current economic backdrop, and I believe the changes we will see implemented as a result of the new rules will position Guernsey as a jurisdiction of choice for insolvency matters."