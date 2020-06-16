Charles Taylor hires AXA chief as new group chief executive

Charles Taylor, a provider of professional services and technology solutions for the insurance industry, has announced it has appointed AXA's former global corporate solutions chief, Rob Brown, as its group chief executive.

In a statement Charles Taylor said: "Brown has built an excellent reputation for leadership, through concentrated focus on clients, people and communications."

Edward Creasy, chairman of Charles Taylor, said: "We are delighted to welcome Rob to Charles Taylor. He is a highly regarded CEO with impressive insurance experience at the board and executive level within major insurance market organisations and an outstanding leader of people.

He is a great cultural fit for our organization having also spent time in multiple markets around the world in people-focused businesses."

"Above all he is a great cultural fit for our organization having also spent time in multiple markets around the world in people-focused businesses."

For four years, Brown was CEO of AXA Global Corporate Solutions, having previously worked at Aon.

Brown commented: "The insurance industry increasingly relies on first class providers of services and solutions to access expertise and operational capacity, and to help market participants across the world deliver what their clients want."

"I believe that this will be truer than ever over the coming years as current market conditions drive more rapid operating model change."

He will succeed David Marock, who is leaving the London-based firm after almost nine years as CEO.