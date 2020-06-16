Dubai's Arlo and Harrison Rowe to form $1bn advisory firm

Two of the UAE's leading financial advice companies are to merge to form a single entity with $1bn in AuM, it was announced this morning.

Arlo Wealth and Harrison Rowe, two Dubai-headquartered wealth management companies are merging to form AHR Private Wealth. The new company will operate in the UAE, Liechtenstein, Ireland, Mauritius and Malaysia.

AHR Private Wealth will hold $1bn in AuM, and will be managed by executives from across both Arlo Wealth and Harrison Rowe.

Daniel Dickinson, Arlo's CEO (who will continue as chief of the new company), said, "We have worked closely with the directors of Harrison Rowe over the last two years and during that time it became clear that there were a number of synergies between our organisations, which we hope to fully realise through this merger."

Dickinson added: "Through our global network of offices and the decades of experience in our team, we hope to deliver real value for our clients, whatever their financial ambitions may be, and wherever they are in the world."

William Burrows, partner at Harrison Rowe, commented: "Using the AHR Private Wealth team's vast experience, we'll assist clients achieve their financial goals, safeguard for the future, and grow their wealth effectively, through providing clear and transparent advice."