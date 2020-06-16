The Lockdown Interviews: II talks to Hansard's Graham Morrall

In this latest instalment of The Lockdown Interviews series, Hansard's global sales and marketing director Graham Morrall is in conversation with International Investment's Gary Robinson, discuss how tech has allowed many advisers to thrive and share personal experiences during the ongoing global pandemic.

Click on the image below to view.

Hansard has also been sharing results from a far-reaching unique international broker and adviser sentiment survey - as exclusively revealed here - that the company undertook during the main segment of the covid-19 pandemic.

In a separate video interview Morrall also recently shared his thoughts and some highlights of the company's exclusive survey.

As published, Hansard's head of marketing Gareth Maguire reveals further the rationale behind the company's widespread survey and why 'it's good to talk'.

