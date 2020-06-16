Chartered Insurance Institute to hold virtual ATM

The UK's Chartered Insurance Institute's 2019 annual report is now available to view online and the professional body will hold its first ever virtual annual general meeting in October.

For the first time in the professional body's 108-year history the CII's annual general meeting will take place online only at 2pm BST on Thursday 8 October.

In August the institute's more than 129,000 members will be sent details of how to take part in the AGM, which will provide an opportunity to hear about the work of the CII during 2019 to 2020 and look ahead to plans for the next 12 months.

Last year members voted to modernise our governance practices."

Members will be able to cast their votes and ask questions, wherever they are, of the CII's leadership without having to travel and attend the meeting in person.

The AGM panel will include the CII's first independent Chair Dr Helen Phillips who will be joined by current CII President Nick Turner, incoming President Julie Page, and Sian Fisher, the CII's CEO.

Nick Turner, president of the CII, said: "Last year members voted to modernise our governance practices, including allowing them to attend our AGMs virtually, casting their votes and asking questions live from wherever they may be.

"I look forward to members from across the UK and around the world joining the meeting on 8 October."

Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII, said: "During the last few months the CII has responded swiftly to challenges faced as a result of Covid-19 by bringing in many new ways of working, most of them to ensure the safety of our members.

"This virtual AGM is another way of allowing us to connect with all our members, ensures they remain at the heart of our decision making and reduces the risk of spreading the coronavirus."

The annual report can be viewed here: www.annualreport.cii.co.uk