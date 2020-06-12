Janet Mui joins Brewin Dolphin as investment director

Brewin Dolphin has hired Janet Mui from Cazenove Capital as an investment director, and a member of its macro group and investment committee.

In her new role, Mui will be responsible for the commentary and communication of Brewin Dolphin's macro and investment views to both clients and the media.

Mui joins from Cazenove Capital, where she spent nine years in a number of roles, most recently as global economist. She began her career as a relationship manager at Citi in 2006.

Guy Foster head of research at Brewin Dolphin, said: "We are pleased to welcome Janet to the research team.

"Her experience and expertise, particularly her knowledge of China, make her a huge asset to the team as we give our clients confidence that we are managing their assets with the highest standards of care and diligence."

Mui added: "I am very pleased to be joining Brewin. I look forward to being part of the research team, particularly as they continue to communicate the investment strategy with clients and the media during this period of unprecedented economic uncertainty and beyond."