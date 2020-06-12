Investors Trust launches fixed-income plans for int'l investors

Investors Trust has announced the launch of two new plans under their Fixed Income Portfolio product family.

In addition to the already existing products, the Cayman Islands-based wealth manager said 7- and 10-year lump sum plans are now available.

These additions are designed to provide further flexibility and customization for investors. After great success with the Fixed Income Portfolio product family over the years, the Company is thrilled to announce this launch in response to the demands of the market.

"We are proud to continue to expand our product offering to meet the evolving needs of our clients. We remain focused on the innovation and development of our company to be able to provide multiple options for international investors," Ariel Amigo (pictured), chief marketing officer and head of global distribution at Investors Trust, said this morning.