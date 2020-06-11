VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Hansard's Morrall outlines global broker survey results

In this exclusive interview video with Graham Morrall, Global Sales and Marketing Director, Hansard talks to International Investment about some of the key findings in the company's global broker sentiment survey, undertaken during various stages of lockdown across the globe.

As published, in this feature Hansard's head of marketing Gareth Maguire reveals further the rationale behind the company's widespread survey and why 'it's good to talk'.

