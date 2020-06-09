Investment groups urge EU leaders to deliver sustainable recovery

The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and not-for-profit charity CDP this week published an open letter to EU leaders on delivering a sustainable recovery from covid-19.

The letter opens by saying, "The deadly outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives and livelihoods, communities and economies. We recognise the EU and its Member States' immediate priorities must be intervening to save human lives and providing economic and financial relief to support the most vulnerable, stem the health crisis and curb economic disruption. At the same time, these efforts should not lock in high carbon pathways."

Specialist Natural Resources manager KBI Global Investors is a member and/or signatory of all three organisation, one of more than 100 institutional investors to sign the letter, and strongly supportive of their work.

Commenting, Eoin Fahy (pictured), head of responsible Investing at KBIGI said, "It's very clear from our interactions with clients that investors are not reducing their focus on ESG issues, as some analysts expected in the early stages of the covid-19 crisis. These issues are even more important now, as the crisis has shown how exposed investors are to non-traditional risks

"As the EU and its member states begin to focus on the economic recovery that is now underway, there is an opportunity to create a green and sustainable future. This is of course an important social and environmental goal, but it's important to long-term investors from a financial return point of view too as the costs of inaction on climate change are immense, dwarfing even the cost of the covid-19 crisis.

"That's why it's so important investors make their views known to EU and national leaders. Taking action now on climate change issues is in the best interests of investors as well as the planet - and as government leaders consider what a post covid-19 world should look like, it's imperative that the voice of investors is heard."